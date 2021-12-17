Nashville SC added more cap flexibility with its latest transaction, sending fullback Dylan Nealis to the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $125,000 in general allocation money on Thursday.
The deal could net NSC an additional $75,000 in GAM if Nealis meets certain performance metrics with his new club. The 23-year-old defender will be reunited with his brother Sean, a starting fullback for the Red Bulls.
“I am pleased to see the addition of Dylan to our team,” Red Bulls manager Gerhard Struber in a statement. “His ability to get forward into the attack and create for his team will be helpful. He also understands the defensive side, takes pride in his defending and shutting down attacking players.”
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, Nealis spent his first season with Inter Miami CF before being traded to Nashville for $175,000 in GAM last season. Overall, Nashville’s investment in Nealis cost the club $50,000 in GAM.
In 23 career appearances, including four with NSC in 2021, Nealis had one assist and 11 shot attempts in 1,252 minutes.
In trading Nealis, Nashville SC now has $975,000 in allocation money heading into next season after trading four international roster spots last week. Nealis is the ninth player Nashville has moved on from in the last month including striker Jhonder Cádiz, forwards David Accam and Abu Danladi, defenders Jalil Anibaba and Tom Judge, left back Nick Hinds, midfielder Matt Lagrassa and goalkeeper Tor Saunders.
