The Nashville SC midfield got a shot in the arm on Tuesday as the club officially announced the signing of Sean Davis.
The 28-year-old is a former captain of the New York Red Bulls, leading the club to the MLS Cup Playoffs each of his seven seasons. His deal is a three-year guaranteed contract with an option for 2025.
Nashville beat out several other interested teams for Davis’ services including the Vancouver Whitecaps and Orlando City SC.
“Sean is a tremendous leader who contributes so much on and off the field,” Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs said. “He has the ability to impact games on both sides of the ball, and we are so excited to add him to our group.”
With New York, Davis was a part of two Supporters’ Shield teams in 2015 and 2018 (the annual award given to the MLS team with the best regular season record), and he logged the third-most regular season appearances in club history.
A product of the Red Bulls academy, Davis signed a homegrown contract with the Red Bulls in 2014 and made his MLS debut in 2015. He scored four goals and 23 assists in 172 appearances. He’s appeared in 10 MLS Cup Playoff matches, logging one assist in 747 minutes.
