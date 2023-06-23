After constructing a franchise-high, 10-game unbeaten streak over a two-month stretch, Nashville SC will try this weekend to recall what it’s like to bounce back from a loss.
Nashville’s 10-game run ended Wednesday in a 1-0 defeat at CF Montreal, leaving the team at 7-1-3 in its last 11 contests. The next challenge comes Saturday at Columbus (8-6-4), a team that trails Nashville (10-4-5) by seven points in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference standings.
“There hasn’t been a loss in quite a while, but with that being said, it’s just a mindset of what’s next,” Nashville defender Jack Maher said. “Wins happen, losses happen, ties happen. But we have a short memory span here. I think that’s something that [coach Gary Smith] really preaches: `Hey, it happened. It’s over. Let’s focus on the next one.’
“I think that has been one of the best things that has made us successful this year," Maher added. "Regardless of a win, loss or draw, we’re always focused on the next one and preparing the next day.”
It was inevitable that Nashville SC would lose at some point, of course, but the manner in which it happened left a bad taste in the mouth of Smith and his players.
Playing without a number of key personnel due to injury and international call-ups, Nashville shuffled its lineup and formation. The result was a sluggish, tentative first half from the visitors, who trailed 1-0 after sloppy defensive play led to a Montreal goal.
Halftime adjustments made a significant difference, but when Nashville’s Taylor Washington and Jacob Shaffelburg badly missed glorious back-to-back scoring chances in the 47th minute, it appeared the writing might be on the wall for the unbeaten streak.
“I do not think the way the game unfolded or was played that we deserved to get beat,” Smith said. “I don’t. The stats will tell me differently, but to the point, if you’re going to come here and play with such lethargy in the first half, there’s your reason.
“There wasn’t anything outside of that that really struck me between the eyes as being that we were outplayed. There was certain areas of the game where individuals were just not good enough or up to it. I think in many ways we only have ourselves to blame.”
It remains to be seen how Smith will craft his starting lineup against Columbus.
Nashville will be without three players — Shaffelburg, forward Fafa Picault and midfielder Anibal Godoy — due to international responsibilities at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. In addition, forward Teal Bunbury has been ruled out for the second straight game due to a lower-body injury.
Complicating matters further, central defender Walker Zimmerman recently returned with an injured groin following a stint with the U.S. men’s national team, an issue that limited him to 19 minutes against Montreal.
On the bright side, Smith was more optimistic about the potential return of central defender Lukas MacNaughton, who hasn’t played in two weeks due to a lower-body injury.
In addition, there’s always the presence of midfielder Hany Mukhtar, the leading contender for MLS player of the year. He hasn’t been held without a goal or assist in back-to-back league games since March.
“We’re missing some important bodies, we’ve got some important injuries — nothing different to any other team, I’m sure,” Smith said. “[There are a] lot of things that are against us. But I think we’ve seen in the past that when the chips are down, this group are capable of competing with the best of them and getting something out of any [situation].”