One of Nashville SC’s chief concerns this season — even as the team has spent so much time close to the top of Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference — has been finding a reliable offensive alternative to reigning league MVP Hany Mukhtar.
Heading into Saturday’s game at the Chicago Fire FC, Mukhtar (13 goals, eight assists) has scored or contributed on 21 of Nashville’s 29 goals.
That’s why midfielder Randall Leal’s two-goal outburst in Nashville’s 2-0 win over D.C. United last weekend may prove critical moving forward.
If Leal can return to anywhere near the form he had during the 2021 — or, to a lesser extent, the 2022 — season, Nashville’s offensive punch will benefit. The Costa Rica native had a career year two seasons ago, totaling eight goals and nine assists, following that with two goals and seven assists last year.
But ever since suffering a hamstring injury in Nashville SC’s 2023 opener, this season has been more of a struggle.
Leal was unable to return to the starting lineup for a league game until June 17, when he began a stretch of four consecutive starts. He’d scored just one goal in his eight games this season prior to Saturday and had not registered an assist.
Then came the break-out.
Leal actually put the ball in the net three times against DC United. The first was called back for an offside violation, but Leal bounced right back, scoring on a sweetly executed breakaway in the 18th minute and adding a thunderous blast from just inside the penalty box in the 37th minute.
“After the injury it was difficult to get ready again,” said Leal, named the MLS Player of Matchday 22 earlier this week. “It's hard to get back after the injury and get playing again. You need to get some rhythm and I think these three games before [Saturday] gave me some good confidence and let me get 100 percent, and I think I did well but I need to keep improving and keep working hard."
Though Leal’s goals were only his second and third of the season, his total ranks only behind Mukhtar and striker Fafa Picault (four). Midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg also has three goals, but he’s only scored once in the last 10 games — and that was on April 29.
Nashville is likely to further address its scoring in the near future, as the league’s transfer window opened on July 5. The team has the opportunity to add a third designated player — a player whose total compensation and acquisition costs exceed the league’s maximum salary budget charge.
But Leal’s reemergence as a consistent offensive threat would be a big boost to Nashville as well.
“I just want to say thank you to God, to my wife and my parents,” Leal said after his two goals against D.C. United. “I think it was a very difficult moment this season for me. My wife, my parents always accepted me, behind me supporting me. I am very proud of myself that I didn't lose my head in circumstances that I had.”