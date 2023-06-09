Nashville SC will have more to deal with than simply its opponent this weekend when the team heads north of the border for Saturday’s game at Toronto FC.
One additional issue will be the absence of center back Walker Zimmerman and midfielder Anibal Godoy, both of whom were called up by their national teams — the United States and Panama, respectively — ahead of the Concacaf Nations League semifinals on June 15.
A second potential issue is the air quality in Toronto, as raging Canadian wildfires have created massive smoke clouds that have enveloped a significant portion of the North American continent — leading to high air-pollution levels.
At one point on Thursday, Environment Canada had rated Toronto’s air quality health index a seven — in the high health-risk range on a scale of 1 to 10. But the forecast for Saturday calls for an air-quality health index of five, which would be in the moderate-risk range.
“We’ve got gasmasks we’re going to wear in the game, I think,” Nashville SC coach Gary Smith said with a smile on Thursday. “No, I have no idea. The league will probably take the lead on that. I’m sure they’ve got every information coming through from Toronto or anywhere else that would not put us or them in harm’s way, or the fans for that matter. So we’ll prepare for the game as we need to and if anyone says otherwise, we’ll readapt.”
Assuming there are no problems with the air quality, Nashville SC (9-3-4) will try to extend its unbeaten streak (6-0-2) to nine games, which would tie a franchise record.
Nashville has outscored its opponents 15-6 during the eight-game stretch, and the team has allowed just 11 goals all season — second-fewest in Major League Soccer behind Los Angeles FC, which has allowed 10 in three fewer games played.
The absence of Zimmerman and Godoy will be a challenge, as both players are, literally, central starting figures for Nashville SC.
But both Zimmerman and Godoy have also become key figures for their national teams.
Zimmerman will be making his 41st appearance for the U.S. when it takes on Mexico in the CONCACAF semifinal on June 15. He has made 34 starts during that stretch and served as captain nine times.
Godoy has made 124 appearances for Panama (including 96 starts) and has served as team captain 16 times. Panama takes on Canada in the other CONCACAF semifinal on June 15.
“That’s a double-edged sword,” Smith said of the two call-ups. “Whilst I would love all those players to be around the team constantly because they’re good players, they’re playing for their country for a reason. They also want the opportunity, and to have the ability, to represent their nation.
“So therefore, I’m always pleased for the players that go. It’s a great accolade to be able to play for your country. But of course, we miss them.”
The good news for Nashville SC is that it has become accustomed to playing without Zimmerman in recent weeks. Though he didn’t start five of the last six league games due to a groin strain, the team went 4-0-1 during that stretch.
“There are guys in the group that are going to get maybe a bigger lion’s share of minutes,” Smith said of being without Zimmerman and Godoy. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for them to really step up to the plate and make a case for their position on the team.
“The one thing I always hope is that [Zimmerman and Godoy] obviously come back in one piece.”