The more times Nashville SC takes to the pitch, the stronger the team gets.
That’s been the case in recent weeks, anyway.
When Nashville visits Inter Miami CF on Tuesday in a round-of-16 U.S. Open Cup game, the team will be playing for the sixth time in 18 days.
The stretch has served as a showcase for Nashville’s depth and conditioning, as the team has gone 4-0-1 in all competitions over the last five contests, outscoring opponents 10-3.
Nashville has done so without the services of central defender and team captain Walker Zimmerman, who’s missed all five of those games — last playing April 29 — with a groin strain.
The unbeaten stretch during the busy past two-and-a-half weeks is part of a larger unbeaten streak, as Nashville is 6-0-2 in all competitions over its last eight games, outscoring opponents 15-5.
Nashville’s lengthy run of success has moved the team into second place in Major League Soccer’s 15-team Eastern Conference, trailing only Cincinnati. In ESPN’s latest MLS Power Rankings, Nashville ranks third, behind LAFC and Cincinnati.
What’s working for Nashville?
The team’s customary stingy defense has been on display even without Zimmerman, as Nashville (7-3-4) has surrendered just nine goals in 14 games — the only team in the league to have surrendered fewer than 10 goals this season.
But Nashville’s offense has been pleasantly productive as well, as the team has scored multiple goals in five of its last six games.
In last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Charlotte FC, Hany Mukhtar scored both goals, becoming the first Nashville player to score 50 regular-season goals. His 14 contributions this year (eight goals, six assists) are tied for first in the league with Atlanta United FC’s Thiago Almada.
“Thank you so much, for me, every goal counts even if it’s an Open Cup or playoff game,” Mukhtar said afterward. “For me personally I reached 50 goals a long time ago last season. I posted it on my social media because I believe every game which is an official game should count. I’m very happy to score 50 regular-season goals.”
Nashville will be looking to record its second victory over Miami in a week, following a 2-1 triumph over Miami at Geodis Park on May 17.
A win over Miami would also mean a second straight U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal berth for Nashville and — of course — the continuation of a crowded schedule.
No rest for the successful, it seems.