By some metrics, Mike Jacobs has been one of the most successful expansion club general managers in MLS history.
The architect of the only expansion club in the modern era to reach the conference semifinals in each of its first two seasons, Jacobs was rewarded for his efforts on Wednesday when Nashville SC announced it had extended his contract through the 2026 season.
“I can’t thank John Ingram and our ownership group enough for this opportunity to continue to build and grow what we’ve created thus far,” Jacobs said in a release. “I feel so grateful to get the chance to continue on in this journey to pursue championships along with our players and staff, and I am so humbled to continue to represent our club and its supporters. I am so excited for our club’s present and future.”
Under Jacobs’ leadership, Nashville SC has 28 wins, 32 draws and just 18 losses through its first two-plus seasons in MLS. The club set a record for the lowest goals-against average (0.96) by an expansion team during its inaugural season in 2020.
Jacobs’ top acquisitions include MVP runner-up Hany Muhtar and reigning, two-time MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman — both of whom were named to the 2022 MLS All-Star team and were 2021 MLS Best XI selections — plus 2022 acquisitions of former Red Bulls captain Sean Davis and USMNT defender Shaq Moore.
“Mike has been at the forefront of working with his team and Gary Smith to secure an extremely talented group of players and that is one of the hardest roles in any sports team,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said.
“… Mike’s commitment, dedication and personality, make that a very easy fit with all of us. Mike is thoroughly deserving of this extension to his contract, which will keep him with us for at least another three years. I am very pleased for him and his family, he is a well-liked member of our team and also a friend and I look forward to us continuing this incredible journey together.”
