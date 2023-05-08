A Nashville SC team in its best form of the season should get a boost this week from the return of two of its best players.
Nashville coach Gary Smith said centerback Walker Zimmerman, who sat out Saturday’s 3-0 win over Chicago Fire FC with a groin strain, will likely be able to return to action Saturday at D.C. United. Zimmerman is not expected to play in Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup game against Dallas FC.
“As far as Walker is concerned, we’re in a position where the scan has not revealed anything too sinister, which is great news,” Smith said Monday. “He’s feeling something in that area, which went into [being] sensible about it.
“But the diagnosis is far, far better than I think any of us felt, player and all staff concerned. So whilst I would think he’ll be [doubtful] for Wednesday … I think we’re trending toward the weekend at this point, which would be great news.”
The 29-year-old Zimmerman is the backbone of the backline, the two-time MLS Defender of the Year who occupies that same key role for the U.S. Men’s National Team. He’s a major reason Nashville has allowed just six goals in 11 games this season, the stingiest figure in Major League Soccer.
Smith also said midfielder Randall Leal, who has not played since Nashville’s season opener on Feb. 25 due to a hamstring injury, is likely to return to the pitch on Wednesday.
“He’s in a much better spot,” Smith said. “He looks lively, he looks bright, and I would hope that there’s plenty of the game on Wednesday that he could utilize to get himself up to what we would [classify] as much better match fit.”
In his fourth season with Nashville, Leal offers a dangerous and creative attacking presence. His most productive season was 2021, when Leal totaled eight goals and nine assists in 31 games. He added two goals and seven assists in 28 games last season.
“He’s versatile in that attacking role, midfield role — his energy, his enthusiasm, his overall creation with the ball, when he’s a catalyst for a lot of things that go on in that attacking third of the field,” Smith said. “It’s just great to have him back in the group and [he gives us] a different dimension.
“His overall positivity when he’s in and around the ball, and linking with others, just gives us a different dynamic. Whether that’s straightaway or whether that’s part of the process, it just asks a new question. It gives me a new opportunity and a different decision and dynamic I can add to the group. So it can only be good for the team.”
Nashville SC (5-3-3) is 2-0-1 in its last three games and has outscored opponents 7-1 during that stretch. The team has scored three goals in each of its last two games, and has moved into a tie for third place in MLS’ 15-team Eastern Conference.
In other Nashville SC news, midfielder Hany Mukhtar was named the league’s Player of the Matchday for Matchday 11 of the season following his hat trick on Saturday. He has six goals and three assists in his last six games.