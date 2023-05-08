The good news for Nashville SC on Saturday was that they produced their most dominant game of the season, whipping the Chicago Fire FC 3-0 at Geodis Park while playing without Walker Zimmerman.
The potentially concerning news? See the last three words of the opening sentence.
Nashville coach Gary Smith didn’t sound as if he was pressing the panic button when he spoke to media after the game, saying Zimmerman didn’t play after feeling tightness in his groin during training on Friday.
But Smith didn’t brush the development aside either.
“The scans didn't reveal an awful lot, but we'll know more on Monday,” Smith said, per Broadway Sports Media. “He's a big loss.”
Zimmerman, of course, is the backbone of the backline, the two-time MLS Defender of the Year who occupies that same key role for the U.S. Men’s National Team.
He’s a major reason Nashville (5-3-3) has allowed just six goals in 11 games this season, the stingiest figure in Major League Soccer.
It’s entirely possible the groin strain won’t slow Zimmerman for long.
But it’s not the first time in recent weeks the same injury has been an issue for him.
Zimmerman left early in the second half of Nashville’s 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on April 22 complaining of tightness in the groin. He sat out Nashville’s U.S. Open Cup win that week (which would likely have been the case were he healthy or not) but returned and played 90 minutes in Nashville’s 3-1 win over Atlanta United FC on April 29.
The fact that Zimmerman will be spending two or three weeks with the U.S. team in Gold Cup competition later this summer likely played a part in Nashville acquiring central defender Lukas MacNaughton from Toronto FC in the C.J. Sapong deal on April 25.
That move paid dividends on Saturday, as MacNaughton was pressed into service for the first time while wearing gold, playing 63 minutes against Chicago.
The newcomer was part of a Nashville side that launched 30 shots at the Chicago goal, while allowing just five. Eleven shots from Nashville were on frame, just three for Chicago.
It was a feel-good night for Nashville, which is 2-0-1 in its last three league games and tied for third place in MLS’ 15-team Eastern Conference.
Hany Mukhtar netted a hat trick while wearing the captain’s armband in place of Zimmerman. Mukhtar has six goals and three assists in his last six games.
“I had a couple of assists last game, and it’s good to be back on the scoring sheet,” Mukhtar said. “I think for us it was very important to get back-to-back wins, and we controlled the game. I really liked that even with the ball we made progress.
“I think we controlled the game from the first to the last minute. Even though in the second half they had a couple periods with good ball position, I think we were at any time in the game in control.”
Only one cause for concern remained afterward.
Sort of a nagging strain.