In clearing the books of one failed attempt to add scoring punch to the lineup, Nashville SC appears to be laying the groundwork for another try.
The Major League Soccer team on Monday announced it had mutually agreed to terminate the contract of forward Ake Loba, who was placed on waivers.
The split brought an end to a lengthy and disappointing saga, as Nashville had signed Loba to a club-record $6.8 million transfer fee in July 2021, believing he would aid the team’s offensive shortcomings.
Instead, Loba wound up making just two starts in 40 league games for Nashville, scoring two goals and adding two assists in 681 minutes of playing time.
Loba hadn’t played for Nashville since October 2022, and the team loaned him to Liga MX’s Mazatlán FC in January.
The best news about completely severing ties is that the move opens up another designated-player contract slot for Nashville. Each team is allowed three designated players, whose total compensation and acquisition costs can exceed the league’s maximum salary budget charge.
Loba had occupied one of those slots for Nashville, along with U.S. Men’s National Team defender Walker Zimmerman and reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar.
So Nashville could potentially add another designated player — likely an offensive-minded one — in MLS’ secondary transfer window, which runs July 5 to Aug. 2.
Speaking of goal-scoring, which has often been challenging for Nashville over four seasons, the team recorded a season-high three goals in its 3-1 win over Atlanta United FC at Geodis Park on Saturday. It was the first time Nashville had produced a three-goal game since Sept. 3, 2022.
Perhaps just as encouraging, those goals came from players other than Mukhtar (who did have two assists), as Fafa Picault, Teal Bunbury and Jacob Shaffelburg each scored. Shaffelburg’s goal was his third this season, tying Mukhtar for the team lead.
“I think it's important this year to also help the other guys to create changes, to create spots to score goals, to give them confidence,” Mukhtar said after the game. “I think, in general, I can score goals, but I think it's also important to help the team with assists, with being creative, with putting the guys in action."
In 10 games, Nashville has scored 11 goals, tied for 16th-most among the league’s 29 teams. Nashville has surrendered just six goals, tied for first in the league.
Nashville returns to action Saturday when they face the Chicago Fire FC at 7:30 p.m. at Geodis Park.
Meanwhile, a former high-scoring player for Nashville, forward C.J. Sapong, got off to a quick start following his trade to Toronto FC on April 25. Sapong scored the game’s only goal last Saturday to lead Toronto past New York City FC.
The 34-year-old Sapong had totaled 17 goals and 10 assists during a 74-game tenure in Nashville, but he’d gone 27 straight league games without a goal when Nashville traded him.
“So as a [forward], it's a really good feeling to come into a group that you just met this week and feel like there's comfort and passion around and things like that,” Sapong told reporters. “Very surreal experience for me. I'll remember this one for a long time.”