Captain Dax McCarty and midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg will be returning to Nashville SC on one- and four-year deals, respectively, as the club announced its 2023 roster decisions this week.
In keeping Shaffelburg, NSC executed his transfer from Toronto FC. The 22-year-old Canadian was on loan from Toronto before Nashville sent over $250,000 in general allocation money and $50,000 in conditional GAM to complete the transfer. He promptly signed a four-year extension with the team with a one-year option in 2027
“Beyond excited for this opportunity with such an amazing club,” Shaffelburg tweeted. “Can’t wait to get started.”
Nashville also picked up the contract options for Josh Bauer, Luke Haakenson, Ahmed Longmire, Jack Maher, Elliot Panicco, Fafa Picault, Taylor Washington and Joe Willis, and declined contract options on Robert Castellanos, Irakoze Donasiyano, Bryan Meredith and Will Meyer. Defender Eric Miller also became a free agent.
NSC acquired Fafa Picault from the Houston Dynamo last week for up to $250,000 in general allocation money, and the club also acquired $325,000 in general allocation money and a third-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft from New York City FC in exchange for two 2023 international roster spots on Thursday.
Nashville SC’s 2023 roster:
Forwards: Teal Bunbury, Ake Loba, Rodrigo Pineiro, C.J. Sapong, Ethan Zubak
Midfielders: Handwalla Bwana, Brian Anung, Sean Davis, Anibal Godoy, Luke Haakenson, Randall Leal, Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtaer, Alex Muyl, Fafa Picault, Jacob Shaffelburg
Defenders: Josh Bauer, Ahmed Longmire, Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Dave Romney, Taylor Washington, Walker Zimmerman
Goalkeepers: Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco
