The roster tinkering continued for Nashville SC on Thursday as the club acquired defender Nick DePuy from the Los Angeles Galaxy in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money and a natural 2024 second round MLS SuperDraft pick.
This came just two days after the club signed forward Tyler Freeman from the LA Galaxy to a four-year deal and one day after it traded center back Dave Romney to the New England Revolution for $250,000 in general allocation money in 2023 and $275,000 in 2024.
DePuy, a former first-round SuperDraft pick of CF Montreal in 2017, is a six-year MLS veteran who had stints with CF Montreal and the LA Galaxy. He has two career assists and 30 shots in 64 MLS appearances. He played 1,250 minutes or more each of the last three seasons.
Prior to MLS, DePuy played at UC Santa Barbara, scoring 31 goals in 83 appearances. He also had a 26-match stint with the LA Galaxy II in 2019.
Freeman, 19, is a product of the Sporting Kansas City youth academy. He signed a homegrown deal with Sporting KC prior to the 2019 season but spent most of his time with Sporting KC II in the USL, tallying six goals in 35 appearances.
He spent last season with Loudon United, D.C. United’s reserve team, totaling eight goals in 24 appearances.