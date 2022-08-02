Nashville Soccer Club has added winger Jacob Shaffelburg on loan from Toronto FC for the rest of the 2022 season.
In exchange, Nashville SC sent $225,000 in General Allocation Money to Toronto. Nashville will also receive a 2022 international roster spot from Toronto as part of the deal.
Nashville has the option to exercise a permanent transfer for Shaffelburg in 2023. Shaffelburg can join Nashville as soon as his visa situation is clear.
“Jacob is a versatile wide player with rapid pace that makes him a constant threat,” Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs said. “We are excited to add him as he has the potential to provide a different dimension to our group. At a young age, he also has excellent experience in MLS as well as in representing his country.”
Shaffelburg is 22 years old and last year was named Best Young Canadian Player by the Canadian Soccer Association. He has made 47 appearances for Toronto FC since 2019 and three appearances for the Canada Men’s National Team.
So far this season, Shaffelburg has started six games for Toronto and appeared in seven more, with two assists and no goals. In 2021, Shaffelburg started in 11 games and appeared in nine more, with three goals and three assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In