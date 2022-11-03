The banner week continued for Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar as he and teammate Walker Zimmerman were named to the 2022 MLS Best XI on Wednesday.
It’s the second straight year the duo was recognized among the league’s top players at their position as determined by media, players and MLS club technical staffs.
The Best XI selection highlights Mukhtar’s many 2021 accomplishments, which include winning the 2022 Landon Donovan MVP award and the MLS Golden Boot, while also being named to the MLS All-Star Team.
The 27-year-old Mukhtar, who led the league in shots and shots on target, became the first player in Nashville SC history and the first German-born player to win the league MVP award after scoring 23 goals and 11 assists and leading MLS with 34 goal contributions.
It was the second straight year Mukhtar led the league in scoring, and he has 16 more goals plus assists than the next-closest player over the last two seasons.
Zimmerman, who is just the fifth defender in MLS history to earn four straight Best XI honors, was the catalyst of a Nashville back line that surrendered the fourth-fewest goals and fewest road goals in the league.
He appeared in 30 matches and tied his career high of four goals and one assist on career-best 29 shots while playing the sixth-most minutes on the team.
The 29-year-old center back leads all active players and ranks fifth all-time for most Best XI selections. Zimmerman’s 2021 accolades include an MLS All-Star selection and collecting 10 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team.
2022 Best XI selections
Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati), Carlos Vela (LAFC)
Midfielders: Mukhtar, Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC), Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)
Defenders: Zimmerman, Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)
Goalkeeper: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)