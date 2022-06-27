Two of Nashville SC’s best performances this season have come directly after two of their worst.
The club rebounded from its first-ever loss at Geodis Park with a resounding 3-1 domination over D.C. United on Saturday. It was Nashville’s fifth win in 11 road matches this season, and it was exactly the kind of rebound NSC coach Gary Smith was looking for following a 2-1 home loss to Sporting Kansas City last Saturday — the first home loss in Nashville’s last 22 matches.
The win was reminiscent of Nashville’s 2-1 mid-May win over FC Montreal, which followed a 2-0 loss to the Houston Dynamo the previous game. In that contest, NSC was shutout despite controlling possession 62 percent to 38 and playing with an extra man for the final 55 minutes of regulation.
“Of course, incredibly happy that we’ve bounced back from what was a disappointment last week,” Smith said. “… We also dealt with some challenges, some troubles, some changes in their group. Three up top, and there were moments in the game where we had to knock them down, and we had to try and find a different gear and different footing. And the guys were able to achieve all of that and work their way through to a terrific result.”
In typical fashion, Hany Mukhtar stole the show, recording two goals five minutes apart in the 45th and 50th minutes that put the match out of reach early. It was his second consecutive road match with a brace.
Mukhtar’s first goal came on an easy tap in, set up on a crossing pass from captain Dax McCarty, who had an easy scoring chance himself but elected to let Mukhtar finish it off. His second goal required a little more skill as he gathered in a pass from Randall Leal, shook off D.C. United defender Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike and banked a deflection off the foot of D.C. United’s Steven Birnbaum, a strike that bounced off the crossbar and in.
“It’s just a luxury to play with [Mukhtar],” said NSC defender Daniel Lovitz, who scored the first goal of the match six minutes in. “He’s so dangerous anywhere he goes on the field. And his freedom to move about and to create danger mostly through the middle obviously is where he does most of his work and he scores a lot of his goals.”
Nashville gets just three days to rest before traveling to Exploria Stadium for a U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal showdown against Orlando City SC. Each of the previous seven meetings between the two clubs have been closely contested with two NSC wins, one loss and four draws.
"All of us have felt very strongly about our group and what [the Open Cup] means to us," Lovitz added. "We're chomping at the bit. We've been to Orlando before, and it's going to be a tough game against an opponent we know very well."
