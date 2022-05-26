Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar began Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup match against Louisville City FC on the bench, but he ended it with a goal and a salute.
Mukhtar entered the game in the 77th minute and NSC deadlocked with Louisville 1-1. Twelve minutes later, Handwalla Bwana hit Mukhtar in stride as he raced toward the right corner of the penalty box and fired an easy shot to the opposite post that froze Louisville keeper Kyle Morton and sealed Nashville’s 2-1 come-from-behind win on the road.
It was the second straight Open Cup match for which Nashville needed a late-minute rally to win. The club beat Atlanta United 3-2 in extra time on May 11 after falling behind 2-0.
“I have to say I’m very pleased to be in the next round,” NSC coach Gary Smith said. “There were stages in that game that I felt Louisville were starting to get a little bit more of a grip of it. Not loads and loads of chances either way. But I think we saw almost exactly what we might have expected — a top USL side, probably the best USL side — at home, playing with a lot of passion against what we could class as a local rival from the USL days. Their performance was terrific.”
Resting top stars Mukhtar, Walker Zimmerman, C.J. Sapong and Joe Willis, Smith allowed Ake Loba, Ethan Zubak, Taylor Washington and Elliot Panicco to see significant playing time.
“I certainly didn’t take Louisville lightly,” Smith said. “… I thought it was a very competitive team that I put on the field, and that was because I’ve got a lot of respect for what this group’s about. We had some incredibly challenging games against them in the USL, and I knew that there would be a lot of pride and a lot of passion that was shown out of the Louisville group.”
Loba scored his first goal of the season in the 39th minute, immediately wiping out a 1-0 deficit less than two minutes after Louisville’s Brian Ownby scored on a header. The goal was a momentum-killer for Louisville, which had been controlling possession for much of the first half.
“That is the mentality of the group — continuously seeking a response,” Loba said. “We push and move forward as a group, and we seek to find the answer together.”
With a quick turnaround against the Colorado Rapids on the road on Saturday, Smith wanted to avoid going to extra time.
He held off for a while before turning it over to his big guns, subbing in Zimmerman for Maher in the 69th minute, and Mukhtar for Loba and Sapong for Zubak in the 77th minute.
“Our performance, at times, probably left a lot to be desired,” Smith added. “But I will say, in the end, there was a lot of character and belief. … Difficult to go behind and to come back and win the game in the fashion that we did late on was very, very pleasing.”
Nashville SC will play Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on either June 21 or 22 in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.
