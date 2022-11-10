Nashville SC released its list of the 16 players available for selection to first-year St. Louis City SC in the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft on Friday.
Among the notable names on the list are captain Dax McCarty, forward Ake Loba and midfielders Luke Haakenson, Alex Muyl and Irakoze Donasiyano.
McCarty, the club’s captain, has made 78 appearances over the last three seasons for Nashville, registering one goal and 10 assists on 39 shots. He’s played more than 1,500 minutes each of his three years with NSC.
Loba was acquired in July of last year for a club-record $6.8 million transfer fee. He’s appeared in 40 matches over the last two seasons with NSC and scored just two goals and two assists on nine shots.
Muyl appeared in 29 matches in 2022, logging two goals and three assists on 28 shots. The 27-year-old New York native totaled five goals and six assists in 79 appearances with Nashville.
Donasiyano was the 20th overall pick in the 2021 SuperDraft. He appeared in one match last season with Nashville but spent the 2022 season with Phoenix Rising SC in the USL Championship league.
The expansion draft takes place Friday at 6 p.m. St. Louis City SC can select up to five players off MLS rosters and can only select one player from a team. Austin FC, Atlanta United FC, D.C. United, LAFC and New York City FC are exempt after having players selected by Charlotte FC in last year’s expansion draft.
The full list of players exposed and protected is below:
EXPOSED
Forwards: Teal Bunbury, Aké Loba, Rodrigo Piñeiro
Midfielders: Tah Brian Anunga, Irakoze Donasiyano, Luke Haakenson, Dax McCarty, Alex Muyl
Defenders: Josh Bauer, Roberto Castellanos, Ahmed Longmire, Eric Miller, Taylor Washington
Goalkeepers: Bryan Meredith, Will Meyer, Elliot Panicco
PROTECTED
Forwards: CJ Sapong
Midfielders: Sean Davis, Aníbal Godoy, Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Fabrice-Jean Picault
Defenders: Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman
Goalkeepers: Joe Willis
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_