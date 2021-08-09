In an effort to be as close to full strength as possible for Sunday’s match against Inter Miami, Nashville SC rested a few key players against the New England Revolution last Wednesday.
NSC’s attempt to chase after three crucial points backfired as the club fell on the road 2-1 to Miami, courtesy of a gut-wrenching goal in stoppage time from Indiana Vassilev, who was a late-match substitution.
It was just Nashville’s second loss of the year, and it snapped the club’s nine-match unbeaten streak.
“As you can imagine, we're a bit disappointed to get beat in such a fashion,” Nashville coach Gary Smith sad. “On the other side of the coin, we have to take our medicine [and] I think we should. We were below par tonight, nowhere near the sort of standards that we set.
“We relied very heavily on some of the discipline and hard work of the group," Smith added. "But when it was all said and done, the game was meant to be won. And unfortunately, if you're not clean enough in front of goal — as you've seen many, many times before — [that] certainly leaves the door ajar for a team like Miami to sneak in and take all three points.”
Sunday’s loss is nothing short of embarrassing. Nashville is trying to prove itself one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and it got out-gunned by what was largely considered the worst team in the East.
Miami dominated — the way Nashville should have — in nearly every statistical category including shots (15 to eight), shots on target (nine to two), possession (60 percent to 40 percent), passing accuracy (89 percent to 84 percent) and corners (seven to two).
Despite ranking in the top five in MLS in shots (257) and shots on target (99) and allowing the third-fewest goals in the league, Nashville has struggled to close out close games.
NSC leads MLS with 10 draws, leaving 20 additional points on the table. In seven road matches, the club has yet to find a win (0-2-5). The club can’t solely rely on its usually solid performances at Nissan Stadium if it delivers below-average performances on the road.
At its current rate, Nashville SC is leaving too many points on the table and running out of season to try and make up for it.
“In the end, nobody likes getting beat, nobody, and it has been a long time since we have, which makes it all the more painful,” Smith added. “We have to get back, break down the game, maybe some of the things that were worthwhile and a lot of things that probably weren't, and get ourselves shaken off and ready for two home games that have become very, very important.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.