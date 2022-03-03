With its May 1 home opener against the Philadelphia Union a little under two months away, Nashville SC's stadium at the Fairgrounds Nashville is one step closer to completion.
NSC installed the final seat of the 30,000-seat stadium last week, and on Thursday, the club began installing the grass playing surface around the stadium — one of the final finishing touches left to be completed before the stadium opens.
The stadium construction project, which is privately funded by the club in an effort to eliminate taxpayer burden and to help expedite the construction process, is on track to be completed a few weeks ahead of schedule and will allow Nashville to play all 17 of its home matches in its new home and not Nissan Stadium.
The project will come in on-budget with Walsh Management (Nashville SC's subsidiary stadium company) paying for $42 million and revenue bonds paying for $191 million (so far) of the $335 million soccer-specific stadium.
The largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S., Nashville’s Fairgrounds stadium will feature 25 private suites that can accommodate up to 18 people each and will include food and beverage packages, VIP parking, access to away matches and tickets to all club matches.
