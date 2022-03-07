It only took two matches for Hany Mukhtar and C.J. Sapong — possibly the best scoring connection Nashville SC had in 2021 — to pick up where they left off last season.
As Dax McCarty lobbed a pinpoint pass that found a sprinting Mukhtar in stride as he closed in on the back post, the German midfielder smoothly tapped the ball with his left foot to the waiting Sapong. The forward stood unguarded in front of the Minnesota net for the easy tap in and Nashville’s only goal in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Of Sapong’s 13 goals with Nashville, Mukhtar has now assisted on seven of them. NSC is also 6-2-2 when Sapong finds the back of the net.
“Great to see the pair of them working together and putting themselves in such a positive position,” Nashville head coach Gary Smith said. “CJ’s got off the mark, wonderful.”
Added Sapong: “I wanted the original ball from Dax [McCarty], but ultimately as a forward you want to keep moving towards the ball and keep putting yourself in a position to score. Hany did well to kick the ball in. After that my job was easy, just put it into the net.”
While Sapong’s first goal of the season wasn’t enough for a win, it did earn NSC another road point, giving the club four of a possible six as it begins the year on a daunting eight-game road trip before its home opener on May 1.
Given Nashville’s struggles on the road through two seasons and two games in Major League Soccer — the club has a 10-11-13 road record and collected just 43 of a possible 102 points in those matches — taking four of the first six points away from home in a new conference can't be understated.
“To be able to be in the position where [the team is] not quite firing on all cylinders but [we] still have four out of six points, two away games, knowing that when the summer comes it's going to be home games, and a heavy home schedule," Sapong said. "It's more confidence and opportunity to keep working to getting that sharpness. That means that ol’ Nashville SC home park will be nice and sharp and make it nice and fun for the fans there.”
