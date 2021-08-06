The New England Revolution are largely considered the best team in Major League Soccer, a strong club that has been shut out only twice.
And both times by Nashville SC.
Nashville handed the Revolution, the No. 1-ranked team in the MLS power rankings, one of their three losses on May 8 — a 2-0 win at Nissan Stadium. And after Wednesday’s 0-0 draw on the road with a depleted lineup that lacked Dax McCarty, Walker Zimmerman and Alistair Johnston, NSC closed the gap near the top of the Eastern Conference.
“Well, it goes without saying I am absolutely delighted with a point here,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said. “I think we all regard this New England team as not just the best team, but the most in-form team at this point in the season. Multiple ways of scoring goals and winning games. And on their own turf and on this field, they are an extremely tough opposition.”
Added goalkeeper Joe Willis: “New England is a tough place to play so we knew it was going to be a battle up here. With them being at first place in the East, we knew we couldn't let them take three points from the game. There were times where it felt like we could've taken three points, but at the end of the day, getting one point at a tough place to play on the road, we'll take it.”
New England, which leads MLS with 33 goals scored and is one of just three teams with double-digit wins, dominated Wednesday’s match against a lesser-than-complete Nashville lineup. The Revolution controlled possession for 69 percent of the match and led in shots on target by a 6-2 margin.
And yet, Nashville still hung around, and more importantly, the team didn’t concede a goal. But that shouldn’t be too surprising considering NSC leads MLS in clean sheets (eight) and has allowed the second-fewest goals (15) with the fifth-best save percentage (73.2).
But for as good as the defense and goaltending has been, the offense has been just as good, if not better. Through 17 matches, NSC is tied for the sixth-most goals scored (25) and ranks third in shots on target (97) and fifth in total shots (249), with the fifth-best shooting percentage (39) in MLS.
While the 6-10-1 record could be better, Nashville is the only team in MLS without multiple losses. In fact, every other team in the league has three or more losses, including New England.
There’s no question Nashville has established itself as one of the top-tier teams in the league, and Wednesday night’s performance said as much.
