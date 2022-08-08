Despite Nashville SC’s Saturday night loss to Toronto FC at Geodis Park, one trend has been friendly to Nashville and bodes well for the future if the club is to stay in the playoff race.
Forward Teal Bunbury scored a goal for a fourth straight game for Nashville. The goal proved timely, coming in extra time of the first half to tie the game 2-2 heading into halftime.
After falling behind 4-2 in the second half, Nashville center back Walker Zimmerman put in a goal in the 84th minute. But the effort was too little, too late, ending in a 4-3 loss for Nashville.
The optimism surrounding Bunbury’s recent burst is largely because it signifies his progress since missing significant time early in the season. Now, the 32-year-old veteran has played a dozen games on the season, making just five starts.
But his goal-scoring tear proves invaluable for a club fighting to hang onto its playoff spot. Currently, Nashville sits as the sixth seed on the Western Conference table with 33 points, but there’s little room for error as the Portland Timbers also boast 33 points and the Seattle Sounders aren’t far behind with 32.
With nine games left on the schedule, Nashville will need Bunbury to stay red hot or find goals from others. In its third season, the club is looking to advance past the quarterfinals in the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in its history.
