As Atlanta United’s Brooks Lennon crept closer to the penalty box, Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis left the goal to come out and meet him.
Lennon, who found himself behind Dan Lovitz and streaking toward the net, fooled Willis as he lightly tapped the ball Dom Dwyer’s way across the box as he beat Jack Maher to the back post and tapped in the game-tying goal, ending Saturday night’s rain-soaked match at Geodis Park in a 2-2 draw.
Nashville SC is, however, still unbeaten in its last 24 home matches.
“Misplaced pass, and you know, it’s a gift of a goal,” NSC coach Gary Smith said. “It never looks good when you’re trying to be constructive and somebody makes a mistake in the penalty area. After such a long break, it was a bit of a kick in the teeth. …They’ll feel as though their possession and quality on the ball deserved it, I’m sure. And we’re pretty disappointed that it was so late in the game. But after all the events of tonight, and how it long it took to get the game completed, I’m glad we were able to complete this and stay on beat.”
The 88th-minute game-tying goal was the fourth time Nashville has allowed a score late in the second half.
The club also allowed game-tying goals in the 72nd minute against Minnesota on March 5 and San Jose on April 16, and a go-ahead goal in 86th minute against the LA Galaxy on April 23.
"I don't think any of us are thrilled to have let in that last goal,” defender Walker Zimmerman added. “The story of the season is the quality of goals that we're letting our opponents score — it's just not a high enough level. And so that's on us, and it's something that we haven't experienced as much in the past. So, we've got to take this one on the chin and move forward."
The draw slightly detracts from inspiring performances from forward C.J. Sapong and midfielder Hany Mukhtar. Sapong, who tallied in the 25th minute, has goals in three of the last five games. Similarly, Mukhtar, who scored in the 31st minutes, has goals in three of the last four games.
Nashville SC has a quick turnaround with a midweek match at Louisville City FC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday. NSC has a 3-4-2 record on the road this season.
"I've got to make sure that the team that goes out on the field to begin that game is capable of winning it," Smith said. "I want to go through. I want to be in the hat next round to see who we're playing. It's a great opportunity for the club and for the players to go as deep as we can in this competition."
