A little over two weeks after Vanderbilt announced it planned to have full capacity for its football games in the fall, the University of Tennessee followed suit.
The univeristy announced on Tuesday that Neyland Stadium, which seats 102,455, will be allowing 100 percent fan capacity for Vol football games beginning with the 2021 season opener against Bowling Green on Sept. 2.
Tennessee had allowed 25 percent capacity for football games last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UT was one of the first schools to allow full capacity at its baseball games recently.
"I know our fans are eager to experience the rich pageantry of Tennessee football gamedays again, and they're going to have an exciting brand of football to rally around," UT Director of Athletics Danny White said in a release.
"This will be my first football season at Tennessee, and after witnessing the power of Vol Nation during our recent baseball postseason run, I cannot wait to see the impact of our fans giving their all in a packed Neyland Stadium."
UT is selling tickets in “mini-plans” where they select four home games as part of their customized package. The Vols kick off the Josh Heupel era with three consecutive games at home – BGU, Pittsburgh (Sept. 11) and Tennessee Tech (Sept. 18) – and also have five more home contests against South Carolina (Oct. 9), Ole Miss (Oct. 16), Georgia (Nov. 13), South Alabama (Nov. 20) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 27) later in the year.
"We can't wait to experience the Vol Walk, running through the 'T' and everything that makes Neyland Stadium special," Heupel said. "I get goosebumps just thinking about what it will be like that Thursday night. The passion of Vol Nation is unmatched, and we are grateful for their support."
