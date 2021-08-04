For those who have met Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins in person, they know his personality is nearly as big as some of the plays he makes on the field.
Entering his 10th season in the NFL, Jenkins finds himself the unofficial leader of the Tennessee Titans’ cornerback group. Second-year corner Kristian Fulton, and rookies Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden are all 22 and looking to find their footing as NFL CBs, and they could stand to learn a few things from the swagger Jenkins brings to practice and the way he carries himself on and off the field.
"Whenever you have a veteran like that who has done it a long time and has success, and you see the way he practices and competes and goes about it, I think it rubs off on everybody regardless of the position group," first-year defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said.
"The wide receivers see it, that is contagious. The thing with him, he is constantly talking, constantly coaching guys up, constantly trying to turn the tide because every game there is going to be something."
With newer players that better fit Tennessee’s defensive scheme, the defense’s playmaking ability has looked strong against a deep offense. Jenkins broke up a Ryan Tannehill pass to AJ Brown and proceeded to do a Dikembe Mutombo-like finger wag to cap it off.
Jayon Brown, Naquan Jones, and Elijah Molden all brought the heat at Tannehill during several pass attempts on Tuesday, which was part of a more aggressive defensive approach compared to last year. Many receivers struggled to find open avenues to catch passes while Molden and Jenkins swarmed the field to block pass attempts.
Taking plenty of practice reps against top-flight receivers like A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, Bowen said, will only make the Titans’ secondary better by the time the regular season rolls around.
"I think that it is invaluable,” he stated. “They are competing against the best. They are. For some of our guys, they are competing against guys that are challenging matchups for them, just in terms of their size and speed and all that they bring. Hopefully it makes it easier come Sunday. Game 1, we have a great task out the gate with the guys that they’ve got."
Had it not been for the miniscule 19 sacks the Titans had, or the underwhelming play of both Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney, the secondary would have drawn the ire of Titans fans instead of the pass rush.
Tennessee allowed the fourth-most pass yards per game (277.4), the second-most touchdown passes (36), and the ninth-best QB rating (97.5) in the NFL in 2020.
But one area the defense did shine, however, was at taking the ball away. The Titans were tied for the third-most interceptions in the league (15) and tied for the fifth-most total takeaways (23).
Through one full week of training camp, it appears that trend will carry over into 2021 as the secondary has recorded a handful of interceptions in seemingly every practice. The new faces have brought their swagger, now the rest of the defense appears to be finding theirs.
“We are working on our confidence right now,” Bowen said. “I think that is a big part of this game, is knowing you can line up across somebody and out-execute them and out-play them, out-hit them, whatever that may be. Guys improve when they gain confidence. When they gain confidence to challenge and they gain confidence in the techniques that we are teaching them, I think you see improvement.”
