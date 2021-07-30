Nashville SC fans never quite got to see Dominique Badji at his full potential.
In a little over a season and a half, Badji had one goal and two assists in 17 matches while dealing with several injuries that kept him on the sideline and from living up to the billing of being a top scoring option for the club.
Badji quickly fell down the pecking order behind Daniel Rios, Jhonder Cadiz, C.J. Sapong, Abu Danladi and the newly-acquired Ake Loba.
Now, the 28-year-old Badji is on his way back to the Colorado Rapids after being traded on Thursday for $50,000 in general allocation money and another $50,000 in GAM if Badji re-signs with Colorado in 2022.
“As we begin to navigate the most congested period of the season and regularly face multiple games per week, having additional depth in key positions becomes all the more important,” Colorado GM Padraig Smith said in a release. “Dom not only provides another attacking option for us, but also a veteran presence who is familiar with our club. We’re delighted to welcome him back to Colorado.”
Badji is the second player Colorado has added in the last three days joining Canadian National Team midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, who the team acquired on Tuesday from LAFC.
Colorado drafted Badji in the fourth round of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft out of Boston University. He spent his first four seasons with the Rapids, scoring 24 of his 33 career goals and 12 of his 18 assists in 91 appearances with the club.
He was traded to FC Dallas during the 2018 season before getting traded to Nashville before its inaugural MLS season last year. Badji had eight goals in 38 appearances in Dallas.
Badji’s lone goal with Nashville came in a 4-2 win over Atlanta United on Sept. 12 of last year; he also had an assist in the match as well.
