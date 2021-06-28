Nashville SC finds itself in a precarious situation about a third of the way through the 2021 Major League Soccer season. The second-year team is tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference but it should be noted that it has played only one of the teams it trails or is tied with. Multiple encounters with Orlando, Philadelphia and NYCFC are still to come.
Key to grabbing maximum points from some of those encounters — which the team did not do Saturday night in tying CF Montreal 1-1 — will be converting more chances. NSC can create quality chances in the attacking third of the pitch: The club is tied for second in MLS in total shots (159) and also ranks third in the league in shots on target with 64. Those numbers are much better than last year, when the offense was at times anemic. They've also accrued 164 PassLive attempts, live-ball passes that lead to shot attempts, while holding opponents to 100.
But NSC ranks 12th when it comes to the number of goals with 13.
"If we’re focusing in on one individual, there’s going to be some tired legs. There’s going to be some situations where maybe his [CJ Sapong's] footwork could be a little sharper, and he knows that too," coach Gary Smith said after Saturday's Montreal draw. "There were opportunities tonight — Dax [McCarty]'s header that I’ve seen him tuck away before and he’ll be disappointed in that. The good thing is we’re creating those moments."
Few of those are producing the end result that'll have the Backline supporters groups losing their minds for all the right reasons. And only four of Nashville's goals have come from strikers — two of them from Jhonder Cádiz, whom the club said Monday has had his loan extended through season's end. Abu Danladi picked up his first goal late in Saturday's game to secure a point but Dominique Badji is still nursing an injury and Daniel Rios played his first minutes of the season Saturday after coming back from his own injury.
Young guns Jack Maher and Luke Haakenson added a welcome boost by scoring the team's goals in last week's 3-2 comeback over a struggling Toronto team. And attacking midfielder Hany Mukhtar leads the team in goals scored with three, which has him tied for 10th in MLS. But a key question coming into the year — "Which striker will catch fire and become the indisputable No. 1 option?" — hasn't been answered in the slightest as MLS heads into its mid-summer run.
It looks like one of three things will change. One of the current crop of strikers will indeed go on a run. A new name will be brought on — Nashville has been linked to Aké Loba of Monterey as well as Michael Estrada of Toluca. Or NSC will slip down the standings, and perhaps out of playoff contention, as the schedule toughens and goals are even harder to come by.
