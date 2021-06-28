Just two days before his original loan from Portuguese side S.L. Benfica was set to expire, Nashville SC extended Jhonder Cadiz’s loan through the end of the 2021 season.
Cadiz, who joined the club in September of last year, now has 24 matches left to prove himself to the club, which has a $3 million purchase option it can exercise at the end of the loan and make Cadiz an official member of the roster.
“Jhonder has produced positive signs on and off the field during his time with us, and we are encouraged to be able to extend his loan,” Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs said in a team release.
In 380 minutes this season, Cadiz is tied for second on the club with two goals while adding an assist. The 25-year-old Venezuelan is tied for third on the team in shots on target (5) and ranks third in shots (17) and fourth in goals per 90 minutes (0.47).
During his tenure with Nashville, the club is 8-2-8 and undefeated in matches when he scores a goal. However, Cadiz hasn’t been fully embraced by the fanbase just yet. Perhaps it’s because his numbers, while good, aren’t blowing anybody away.
Cadiz ranks third in MLS in total shots per 90 minutes (4.30) and is tied for 14th-best in expected goals (3.0) and 19th-most shots on target per 90 minutes (1.19), but he only has 11 shot-creating actions and one goal-creating action this season.
He hasn’t quite enjoyed the offensive success he had pre-Nashville, that included his two goals and two assists in 15 appearances with Dijon in France’s Ligue 1 and a career-high nine goals and two assists with Victoria FC in Portugal before that. But it should be noted the club’s offense is better with him on the field.
Cadiz’s extension presumably doesn’t keep NSC from exploring other options as the club has been linked to other notable strikers over the last few weeks, including Ake Loba and Michael Estrada.
