The Middle Tennessee State football program has officially announced the eligibility of a pair of transfers who could play key roles during the 2021 season.
Former Houston Baptist safety Tra Fluellen and former Gardner-Webb receiver Izaiah Gathings officially joined the Blue Raiders Wednesday and both are immediately eligible to play this season.
In two seasons at Houston Baptist, Fluellen had 101 tackles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 2019 en route to being named a HERO Sports Freshman All-American. In addition, he was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, which is given annually to the top freshman in the FCS.
The 6-foot-2, 207-pound free safety played in only four games in 2020, recording 25 tackles, three pass breakups, one interception and one tackle for loss. Fluellen, who was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, was also a track star at Gilmer High School.
Fluellen could be a solid contributor in a rotational role for the Blue Raiders but likely won’t start over either Reed Blankenship (76 tackles, one pass breakup) or Greg Grate (74 tackles, 4 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles) — MTSU’s top two leading tacklers.
Spending the last three years at Gardner-Webb, Gathings totaled 101 receptions for 1,341 yards and 14 touchdowns. He led the Bulldogs in receptions (71), yards (1,046) and touchdowns (11) in 2019 before playing just four games in 2020.
Gathings joins a Blue Raider receiver group that includes returning leading receiver Jarrin Pierce (59 receptions, 584 yards, 3 touchdowns), Yusuf Ali (37 receptions, 457 yards), C.J. Windham (31 receptions, 331 yards) and Jimmy Marshall.
A two-sport athlete at Statesville High School in North Carolina, Gathings played football and basketball. He was a two-time all-conference selection and an all-county selection during his senior year in football. He was named the county Player of the Year in basketball in 2016-17 after averaging a double-double.
