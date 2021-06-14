Last year, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons slimmed down to help aid the recovery of his surgically repaired ACL.
This year, Simmons is taking his nutrition a step further, not only working on keeping his weight down but eliminating some bad snacking habits in order to maintain his edge and help him terrorize opposing quarterbacks in 2021.
“Going into this third year is probably the best that I’ve felt, body-wise and mentally,” Simmons said. “…This offseason I’ve just been working on trying to keep my weight down. My eating habits are a little bit different. Just trying to maintain and get leaner. I think I did a great job of that, especially coming in this offseason…Everything just fell in line. Like I said, I’ve felt the best I’ve felt in a while.”
Simmons, who began his rookie season around 320 pounds, played last year at 305 pounds, according to the Titans’ official website. Fifteen pounds lighter, Simmons’ production increased from Year 1 to Year 2.
He went from 32 to 49 tackles, two to 14 quarterback hits, zero to three fumble recoveries, two to three sacks, and one pass defensed to five while playing in 15 games.
Minor niceties, such as cutting back on carbs and late-night snacking, have allowed Simmons to lean out. While there’s no official word on how much Simmons currently weighs during Titans’ OTAs, it’s been reported that he’s now around the 300-pound mark.
“When I want a snack, it’s not going to be Doritos. It’s more like a healthier snack like [protein] shakes…and just cutting out a lot of carbs. I’ve been ... trying to eat every day around the same time, trying to stay on schedule.
“…A lot of guys probably go on a diet. I just kind of call it changing my habits. I don’t really eat fast food. It’s just the little details of not eating bad snacks and cutting out the carbs.”
Although there may be less of him now, Simmons plans on being just as disruptive, if not more than he was last season. He may have changed his snacking habits, but Simmons still likes to feast on opposing offensive lines.
