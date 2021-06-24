A handful of Nashville SC’s youngest players have started to come into their own this season. In Wednesday night’s 3-2 win over Toronto FC at Nissan Stadium, Luke Haakenson and Jack Maher had their “welcome to MLS” moments.
Maher, the first-ever SuperDraft pick in club history, was thrust into his first start of the season just hours before the match after being on loan for the past month with San Diego Loyal in the USL. He made the most of his opportunity filling in for Walker Zimmerman, helping contain Toronto's attack for much of the night and scoring his first career goal in the 62nd minute off a Hany Mukhtar corner kick.
“I think that is a moment that I honestly will never forget,” Maher said. “And I hope that the fans don’t, either.”
“It’s very difficult for someone like Jack. Though he’s an extremely talented boy, we’ve got two very good center backs who stay fit and healthy. To get those minutes [is] not easy,” NSC coach Gary Smith said of Maher.
“He got five games in San Diego. In many ways, it gave him the opportunity and I suspect the confidence we saw tonight… I've just got to say that [Maher] has taken this opportunity incredibly well. It wasn't just a goal. While it is important and it was a pivotal moment in the game, his performance in general was very, very good."
Haakenson, taken in the fourth-round of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, subbed in for fellow midfielder Alex Muyl in the 59th minute and displayed solid play on the ball and awareness on the pitch.
In the 83rd minute of the match, the 23-year-old midfielder pounced on a C.J. Sapong header to poke the ball past the far side of the Toronto keeper. His awareness paid off again in stoppage time, when Dan Lovitz found him streaking toward the box and hit him with a perfect pass Haakenson controlled and slotted away for the game-winner.
"He's come into the game and he's made all of the difference," Smith said. "What Luke's been able to do over the past six to eight weeks, he has got himself some minutes on the field through some incredible, hard work during the mid-week, shown fabulous signs of improvement.
“Because of the (way) of our development of youngsters is set up, Luke's learning on the job as it were... Slowly but surely, he has taken those moments and he has grown, and he has moved with it. We see tonight an incredible impression for what was 35 minutes or so."
