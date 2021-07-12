Vanderbilt had two players and one commit drafted in the top 10 of the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday night.
While all three could choose not to sign with their respective MLB teams and play for the Commodores next season, the chances of that happening are highly unlikely given all three are in line for multi-million dollar contracts.
Leiter, who was taken No. 2 overall by the Texas Rangers, could make somewhere in the neighborhood of $8 million. The No. 2 draft slot is valued at $7.789 million, and Leiter could sign for slightly more than that with the Rangers having $12.641 million in their bonus pool.
The 21-year-old shouldn’t sign a deal larger than the $8.415 million the Pittsburgh Pirates were assigned for No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis.
Shortstop Jordan Lawlar, who signed with Vanderbilt and was drafted No. 6 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks, has a draft slot value of $5.742 million. The Diamondbacks have a bonus pool of $11.271 million, and depending on how bad Arizona wants Lawlar in the system, they could offer him more than his designated value to keep him from heading to Vanderbilt.
MLB Network insider Joel Sherman, also of the New York Post, reported that Commodore ace Kumar Rocker, who was taken No. 10 overall was given $6 million by the New York Mets. That's $1.261 million more than his draft slot, which was valued at $4.739 million.
The Mets had some extra money to throw Rocker's as the club had a bonus pool of $9.026 million. New York paid the 22-year-old Rocker top-five money, as he's now earning more than the $5.742 million slotted for the No. 5 overall pick.
Teams are permitted to sign players to contracts above their suggested slot values as long as they don’t exceed their bonus pool with their entire draft class. If teams do exceed their bonus pool, they face discipline in the form of fines and loss of draft picks.
In the nine years MLB has been using the bonus pool rules, clubs have overspent their allotted pool money 152 times. Fifteen of the 30 teams exceeded their bonus pool money last year.
