The playoff run of the Nashville Predators’ top minor-league affiliate is over.
It came to an end late Monday night in southern California, where the Milwaukee Admirals lost to the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-3 in Game 6 of the American Hockey League’s Western Conference Final.
The big question that now must be answered: What does the future hold for Milwaukee head coach Karl Taylor, who was thought highly enough of by incoming Nashville general manager Barry Trotz that Taylor was one of three finalists to replace John Hynes.
Taylor interviewed for the position, but Trotz chose Andrew Brunette.
“He’s a very good coach,” Trotz said of Taylor when Brunette was hired. “I’m excited about what he’s done in Milwaukee. I didn’t have as long a relationship [with Taylor]. I had 31 years with [Brunette] and a three- to four-month relationship with Karl. You talk the game and all that. He’s a very good hockey man. No question, he was one of the three people that I considered over John.”
There appear to be three options for Taylor: He could remain in Milwaukee, despite the fact he was passed over for the Nashville job. He could be named an assistant coach in Nashville, where Brunette has an opening on his new staff. He could land an assistant or head-coaching job elsewhere in the NHL.
Trotz said he expects Taylor to get interest from NHL teams looking for a new head coach. Only two — Calgary and the New York Rangers — are currently in search mode. Interestingly enough, the Rangers are reportedly down to a pair of former Predators head coaches — Hynes and Peter Laviolette.
“I hope [Taylor gets a head-coaching opportunity],” Trotz said. “I think Karl deserves that. I think he’s ready for that. So I hope he gets that opportunity. I’m very happy with Karl. So, we’ll let him win a championship first and then we’ll chat. But I would expect [he’ll get NHL coaching interest].”
If Taylor doesn’t get an NHL head-coaching offer, the Predators would seem wise to try to keep him in the organization.
In four years at Milwaukee, Taylor has led the Admirals to a record of 157-90-40, earning the AHL’s coach of the year award following the 2019-20 season. Milwaukee has reached the playoffs in three of his four seasons (there was no postseason in 2019-20), and the Admirals this year reached the conference finals for the first time since 2006.
Taylor has also played a role in guiding many players to Nashville, such as Alexandre Carrier, Eeli Tolvanen, Yakov Trenin, Tanner Jeannot, Tommy Novak, Cody Glass, Egor Afanasyev, Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino and Luke Evangelista.
Might Taylor wind up as an assistant to Brunette, who is seeking a replacement for Dan Lambert, the Predators power-play coach who was fired?
We will likely find out in the near future.