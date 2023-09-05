The Predators will take a slice of their training camp on the road later this month.
The team will play the Gold Star Showcase, an intrasquad scrimmage benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, on Sept. 28 at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville at 7 p.m.
The arena opened July 15.
A portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations Personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor.
The military-themed contest will recognize the facility's proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporate members of the military in the team's game presentation.
Tickets for the Gold Star Showcase are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.
The preseason is nearing for the Predators, who will be readying for their first season under general manager Barry Trotz and coach Andrew Brunette.
Nashville’s rookie camp is scheduled to open Sept. 13, with the group scheduled to take part in a rookie tournament in Estero, Fla., from Sept. 15-18 before joining Nashville’s main training camp.
Here’s the schedule of Predators preseason games:
Sept. 25 at Florida Panthers, 1 p.m. (split squad)
Sept. 25 at Florida Panthers, 5 p.m. (split squad)
Sept. 27 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Carolina Hurricanes, 6 p.m.