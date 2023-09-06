The Predators will play in 10 nationally televised games during the 2023-24 season.
The team’s other 72 games will be televised by Bally Sports South, which will be anchored by Predators LIVE before and after every game.
Nashville’s first nationally televised game will be the Preds’ opener at Tampa Bay on Oct. 10. It will be the first contest of an opening-night tripleheader on ESPN/ESPN+ and will start at 4:30 p.m. The Preds game will be followed by Chicago vs. Pittsburgh and Seattle vs. Vegas.
Here’s the full list of 10 nationally televised Predators games:
Oct. 10 at Tampa Bay (ESPN/ESPN+)
Nov. 14 vs. Anaheim (ESPN+/Hulu)
Dec. 15 at Carolina (ESPN+/Hulu)
Jan. 18 at Los Angeles (ESPN)
Jan. 31 vs. Los Angeles (TNT)
Feb. 15 vs. Dallas (ESPN)
Feb. 22 at Los Angeles (ESPN+/Hulu)
March 8 at Minnesota (TNT)
March 21 at Florida (ESPN+/Hulu)
April 4 vs. St. Louis (ESPN+/Hulu)