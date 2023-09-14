The Nashville Predators will take to the ice for their first training-camp practice on Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. at Ford Ice Center in Bellevue.
This year’s training camp will feature six practice dates at Ford Ice Center, two at Centennial Sportsplex and one intrasquad scrimmage at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, which will benefit the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.
All on-ice training camp practice sessions are open to the public. Dates, locations, times and the roster are subject to change.
Nashville’s training camp is headlined by six preseason games, including two home contests at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. and the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
A total of 61 players will attend training camp, with 47 under contract to the Predators, seven on American Hockey League contracts with the Milwaukee Admirals and seven participating on a tryout agreement or as an unsigned draft pick.
The roster will consist of 32 forwards, 21 defensemen and eight goaltenders.
Here is the training-camp schedule:
PREDATORS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
Sept. 20 … All day Physicals/team meetings (Bridgestone Arena)
Sept. 21 … 9 a.m. Practice - Group A; 11 a.m. Practice - Group B; 1 p.m. Practice - Group C (Ford Ice Center Bellevue)
Sept. 22 … 9 a.m. Practice - Group A; 10:15 a.m. Scrimmage - Groups A/B; 11:05 a.m. Practice - Group B; 12:15 p.m. Practice - Group C (Ford Ice Center Bellevue)
Sept. 23 … 9 a.m. Practice - Group C; 10:15 a.m. Scrimmage - Groups B/C; 11:05 a.m. Practice - Group B;
12:15 p.m. Practice - Group A (Ford Ice Center Bellevue)
Sept. 24 … 9 a.m. Practice - Group A; 11 a.m. Practice - Group B; 1 p.m. Practice - Group C (Ford Ice Center Bellevue)
Sept. 25 … 1 p.m. Game at Florida Panthers (FLA Live Arena); 5 p.m. Game at Florida Panthers (FLA Live Arena)
Sept. 27 … 7 p.m. Game vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Bridgestone Arena)
Sept. 28 … 7 p.m. Gold Star Showcase (F&M Bank Arena Clarksville)
Sept. 29 … 9 a.m. Practice - Group A; 11 a.m. Practice - Group B; 1 p.m. Practice - Group C (Ford Ice Center Bellevue)
Sept. 30 … 4 p.m. Game at Tampa Bay Lightning (AMALIE Arena)
Oct. 1 … 11 a.m. Practice (Ford Ice Center Bellevue)
Oct. 3 … 11 a.m. Practice (Centennial Sportsplex)
Oct. 4 … 11 a.m. Practice (Centennial Sportsplex)
Oct. 5 … 7 p.m. Game vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Bridgestone Arena)
Oct. 6 … 6 p.m. Game at Carolina Hurricanes (PNC Arena)