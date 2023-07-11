The Predators added some experience and offensive depth at the forward position on Tuesday, signing forward Denis Gurianov to a one-year $850,000 contract.
The 26-year-old Gurianov has played six NHL seasons, posting 111 points (51 goals, 60 assists) in 280 games.
He spent almost all of that time with the Dallas Stars, the team that selected him with the 12th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft. Gurianov’s best goal-scoring season was 2019-20, when he totaled 20 goals and nine assists in 64 games for the Stars. The 6-3, 205-pound Russian native was productive in Dallas’s run to the Stanley Cup Final that year as well, totaling 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 27 playoff games.
Gurianov followed that season with 12 goals and 18 assists in 55 games in 2020-21, and 11 goals and 20 assists in 73 games in 2021-22. He wasn’t very productive last season (nine points in 43 games) for the Stars, who traded him to Montreal late in the season. But Gurianov did finish on a better note with the Canadiens, totaling eight points (five goals, three assists) in 23 games.
Montreal chose not to make a qualifying offer to Gurianov, leaving him an unrestricted free agent.
He’ll be taking a pay cut in Nashville, after making $2.9 million on a one-year deal from Dallas last season.
Gurianov is the latest addition to the Predators roster, following the free-agent signings earlier this month of center Ryan O’Reilly, defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Gustav Nyquist.
He’ll likely compete for a top-nine forward position, along with players like Luke Evangelista, Phil Tomasino, Kiefer Sherwood and others.
The Predators still have about $7.9 million of cap space, per Cap Friendly, the eighth-highest total in the league.