Gustav Nyquist spent a good chunk of the 2022-23 season watching his teammates play.
But the newly acquired Predators forward was productive when he returned late last season, and Nyquist hopes to build on that momentum in Nashville this season.
The 33-year-old Nyquist totaled five points (one goal, four assists) in the final three games of the 2022-23 regular season for Minnesota, tacking on five assists in six playoff games. He had been sidelined since Jan. 26 after suffering a shoulder injury, one that necessitated surgery, while playing for Columbus.
“I did [feel good about my play],” Nyquist said Wednesday at Centennial Sportsplex. “It made me feel good about where my game is at for sure. ... [I] felt great coming back.
“It was just fun to play hockey again. That’s the biggest thing. I’ve been injured once before that, and you realize how much you miss hockey for sure when you’re out for an extended period of time. So, it’s just good to be back and feel healthy again.”
Nyquist, who totaled 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 48 games for Columbus before the injury, is one of three veteran free agents who signed with the Predators on Saturday. The Swedish-born forward signed a two-year, $6.4 million deal, joining 32-year-old center Ryan O’Reilly (four years, $18 million) and 33-year-old Luke Schenn (three years, $8.3 million).
Overall, however, the Predators are in the midst of a youth movement.
“Where the organization is at, I think, is an exciting stage, especially for me as an older guy coming in with a lot of young guys,” Nyquist said. “It’s a good group of guys, it seems like. All three positions are kind of covered where you can build a team from — with [goalie Juuse] Saros, [defenseman Roman] Josi and [forward Filip] Forsberg. Those guys, they’re hard to find. They’re in place.
“Now we’ve got a lot of talent coming up, like high draft picks. So that part was a big decision, and obviously the city itself. My family and I, we like the city and have heard nothing but great things about it, so we’re excited to be here.”
Trotz mentioned Saturday the possibility of the Predators using Nyquist on a line with Cody Glass, giving the young, improving center some experience on the wing.
“Yeah, a real exciting player, obviously, in Cody,” Nyquist said. “We’ll see what happens. I haven’t talked with Barry or coach [Andrew Brunette] where we’ll be slotting out. We’ll figure that out as camp goes along, who fits where and stuff like that. But obviously he’d be an exciting player to play with, for sure.”
A 12-year veteran, Nyquist has four times topped 20 goals during his career, the last time coming in 2018-19 when he totaled a career-best 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 81 games for Detroit and San Jose.
He’s played all but 19 of his 703 career games for Detroit, Minnesota and Columbus, meaning Nyquist has spent plenty of time playing in Bridgestone Arena. The former fourth-round pick of the Red Wings (2008) was part of the 2011-12 Detroit team that lost in five games to the Predators in a first-round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
“I feel like I haven’t won too many games in this building,” Nyqvist said. “That’s a good thing now, I guess, now that I’m a part of it. It’s always a great building to play in, obviously.
“Detroit, back in the day, we lost the first round of the playoffs against Nashville. I remember that series. That was a tough series. But not really. I think we lost 4-1, so I guess it was pretty bad. But yeah, it’s always a fun building to come in and play, an intimidating place. So it will be fun to be on the right side.”