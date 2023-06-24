The Predators took a massive step in re-tooling the franchise on Saturday, trading forward Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk, who will be a free agent on July 1.
Nashville agreed to pay half of Johansen’s remaining $8 million salary over each of the next two years.
Johansen, who will turn 31 in July, has been a huge part of the Predators’ success over the last eight years, ever since Nashville acquired the former first-round draft pick in January of 2016.
In 533 games spanning eight seasons with the Predators, Johansen totaled 362 points (110 goals, 252 assists). He was a big reason why the Predators reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2016-17, totaling 13 points in 14 postseason games before a thigh injury kept him out of the final series against Pittsburgh.
But with Nashville making the decision at last season’s trade deadline that a franchise re-make was in order, Johansen was apparently not part of the future.
Incoming general manager Barry Trotz in May had addressed Johansen’s status, saying the veteran would need to step up his game in order to make a successful return. Johansen had a disappointing 2022-23 season, totaling 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 55 games before suffering severed ankle tendons on Feb. 21 – an injury that necessitated surgery and will require lengthy rehabilitation.
“Joey is going to have his best summer,” Trotz said after the season. “The league is getting quicker. Joey is a skillful player. He has size, he’s good on face-offs, he’s got lots of good things to offer. But the game is getting quicker and [speed is not] one of his strengths.
“So how do you get that half second back? And then getting into a role where it makes sense for him as well. So right now I think he’s chasing the moving train a little bit. He can catch it, but he’s going to have a really good summer.”
The Predators’ decision to move on from Johansen will open the door for younger centers – such as Tommy Novak, Cody Glass and Juuso Parssinen -- who boosted their value by helping keep Nashville in the playoff race last season despite the absence of several veterans.
As valuable as Johansen had been to the Predators over the years, he was not one of the league’s elite centers. The contract extension he signed in 2017 – an eight-year, $64 million deal – made it all but impossible to move on from Johansen without swallowing some of the money. Nashville left Johansen – and forward Matt Duchene – unprotected in the 2021 expansion draft, but Seattle passed on each of the players.
The Predators could have opted to buy out Johansen’s contract, which, per Cap Friendly, would have cost the team about $10.7 million spread over the next four years – an average of about $2.7 million per year.
Instead, trading Johansen – even while retaining 50 percent of his salary – means the Preds will be paying a total of $8 million over just two years. Presumably, that will give them more salary-cap flexibility down the line when a young team starts to mature and looks to free agency.
As for Galchenyuk, it wouldn’t appear likely he’s part of the Predators future.
A 2012 first-round pick of Montreal, the 29 year-old Galchenyuk has been plagued by injuries over the past few years. He played just 11 games for Colorado last season and didn’t record a point. The 11-year NHL veteran spent most of the 2022-23 season in the American Hockey League trying to rehabilitate from a knee injury.
Trotz will answer questions about the trade in a press conference Monday, but in a statement thanked Johansen for his many contributions to the franchise on and off the ice.
“On behalf of the Predators organization, we want to thank Ryan for his contributions to our team and community over the last seven-plus years,” Trotz said. “He played a large role in our franchise’s accomplishments since arriving in January 2016, helping lead us to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, the 2018 Presidents’ Trophy, back-to-back Central Division titles in 2018 and 2019 and several postseason appearances.
“Ryan also dedicated a considerable amount of time to the Predators Foundation and helped us grow the game in Middle Tennessee, including his work with youth hockey in our community. We wish Ryan all the best in Colorado.”