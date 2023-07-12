Among the top-ranked prospects in the Predators organization, there’s no question which carries the greatest air of mystery about him.
It’s forward Fedor Svechkov, one of the team’s first-round picks in 2021 and the 19th overall selection in the NHL Draft that year.
Svechkov, 20, plays in his native Russia, meaning world events in recent years have somewhat limited in-person evaluations of his progress.
In addition, Svechkov — for various reasons — has not attended any of the three Predators developmental camps since Nashville selected him.
But the process of further revelation began in May when Svechkov signed his three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville and soon thereafter relocated to Milwaukee, home of the Predators’ American Hockey League affiliate.
Svechkov didn’t participate in the 2022-23 playoffs for the Admirals, who advanced to the AHL’s Western Conference Finals. But he skated and practiced regularly with the team, giving members of the Nashville organization an opportunity to get a better look at him.
“He got to skate and practice with us probably for the last month,” said Scott Nichol, who serves as Milwaukee’s general manager as part of his duties as a Predators assistant general manager.
“I think just from watching him with our American League guys, [he’s] just smooth and he’s like a dog on a bone [with the puck]. He’s got great work ethic. He sees the ice very well.”
Svechkov played for three different teams during the 2022-23 season, eventually helping one (Khimik Voskresensk) win Russia’s second-tier professional championship by posting seven points (five goals, two assists) in nine games.
But Svechkov spent the bulk of his regular season in Russia’s top league, the KHL, where he played against much older competition and totaled four points (two goals, two assists) in 27 games.
Nichol said Svechkov played mostly on the wing in the KHL, but that Nashville will likely use him as a center. He’s developed a reputation as a smart, defensively sound player who also has a knack for making his teammates look good.
“He’s probably more of a pass first than a shot guy,” Nichol said. “They had him on the wing in the KHL, so … I think in his mind, he’s like, `Okay, I’ve got to shoot the puck more.’
“So now we would love to transfer him back into the middle and still have that mindset of shooting the puck and producing, and also having that vision and creativity he has. So it will take him a little time. But we really like him. He’s part of that young core of guys kind of coming together and fighting for spots.”
Svechkov had initially been listed on the Predators’ development camp roster earlier this month, but was travel issues prevented him from making the journey.
The good news for the Predators, Nichol said last week, is that Svechkov is expected to spend several weeks in Nashville prior to the start of this season’s training camp.
That should help Svechkov — ranked the Predators’ fifth-best prospect by NHL.com — to continue to familiarize himself with a new country and a new organization.
“He’s going to spend the summer in Nashville, so it wasn’t like, `Okay, he’s not going to be at development camp, we’re not going to see him again,’” Nichol said. “He’ll be here. So we can work with him.
“He needed a little bit of a break and just with the immigration stuff and where the holidays were in Turkey where he [was, development camp just didn’t work out]. So it will be good to get him. He’ll skate with our guys here in the summer and he’ll be ready to go.”