The Predators’ luck wasn’t enough to overcome overwhelming odds in the NHL Draft Lottery on Monday.
They were given a 0.5 percent chance of winning the lottery and moving up 10 spots — from the 15th pick to the fifth — in the first round of this summer's draft, which will be held June 27-28 at Bridgestone Arena.
Instead, it was the Predators’ Central Division rival, the Chicago Blackhawks, who won the lottery and earned the first overall pick, meaning the Preds will likely see plenty of superstar phenom Connor Bedard for the next decade or two.
The Predators remained at No. 15, where they were slotted based on last season’s record of 42-32-8.
But don’t feel too sorry for the Preds heading into the draft.
In large part because of the players they dealt leading up to the trade deadline, Nashville has amassed a huge amount of draft capital for June’s big event. The Predators have a whopping 13 selections — a total that includes two first-round picks, two second-round picks, three third-round picks, three fourth-round picks, two fifth-round picks and one sixth-round pick.
Who might the Predators select in the first round, assuming they remain at No. 15?
The Athletic ranks speedy, puck-moving defenseman Tom Willander from Sweden as the 15th-best overall prospect, while the Canadian sports website Sportsnet has skilled Czechian right wing Eduard Sale ranked 15th. The NHL’s Central Scouting Service lists high-scoring Canadian left wing Andrew Cristall as its 15th-best North American prospect among skaters, and 6-5, 203-pound Czechian defenseman Jakub Dvorak as its 15th-best European prospect.
The Predators have chosen forwards with five of their last six first-round picks: Joakim Kemell (2022), Fedor Svechkov (2021), Zachary L’Heureux (also 2021), Philip Tomasino (2019) and Eeli Tolvanen (2017).
Nashville hasn’t chosen a defenseman in the first round since Dante Fabbro in 2016.