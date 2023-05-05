Cody Glass isn’t finished playing hockey just yet this season.
The Predators forward was on Friday named to the Canadian national team that will compete in the annual International Ice Hockey World Federation’s World Championship tournament, which runs May 12-28 in Finland and Latvia.
It’s a first-time honor for Glass, 24, who had his best NHL season in 2022-23. In 72 games, he totaled 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists), finishing sixth on the Predators in each of those three categories.
Picked sixth overall in the 2017 NHL Draft by Vegas, Glass spent his two first two seasons with the Golden Knights before Nashville acquired him via trade in July 2021.
Glass played just eight games on the NHL level for Nashville in 2021-22, but he and Tommy Novak were two young centers credited this year with keeping the Predators in contention down the stretch despite a slew of significant injuries to key players.
“I’m happy with both [Glass and Novak],” incoming Predators General Manager Barry Trotz said following the season. “Both give us offense. Both give us some youth. And then both should be getting better. That age of 24 for me is a very key sort of transition from being a young man to a man. They’re both getting into that range, so I’m hoping for good things from both of them.”
Glass could become a restricted free agent on July 1, but Trotz said the team planned to re-sign him.
In other Predators news, the team signed 2021 first-round draft pick Fedor Svechkov to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday.
The 19th overall pick in the draft, Svechkov is a 6-0, 187-pound skilled center whose career has been spent in his native Russia to date. Svechkov, 20, played in three leagues last season, spending the majority of his time with the KHL's Spartak Moscow, where he had four points (two goals and two assists) in 27 games.
He may well wind up in Milwaukee, Nashville’s affiliate in the American Hockey League, next season, joining a number of other highly rated Predators prospects.