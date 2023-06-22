When it came to filling the open spot on the Nashville Predators’ coaching staff, incoming general manager Barry Trotz said he would allow new coach Andrew Brunette to make the choice.
Brunette took advantage of the opportunity by hiring someone with a shared past.
Derek MacKenzie, who spent three years alongside Brunette as an assistant coach for the Florida Panthers, will re-join Brunette as an assistant coach for the Predators. He takes the place of assistant Dan Lambert, who was fired — along with head coach John Hynes — on May 30.
The 42 year-old MacKenzie spent last season as head coach of a Canadian junior team, guiding the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves to a 31-28-6-3 record and a playoff berth.
His previous three seasons were with Brunette in Florida, and the two spent the majority of that time as assistants to former Florida coach Joel Quenneville. When Brunette was promoted to interim coach of the Panthers in October 2021, MacKenzie served as an assistant to Brunette. The Panthers went 58-18-6 that season, earning the Presidents’ Trophy with 122 points and leading the NHL in goals with 337.
“Derek MacKenzie’s track record as a player and coach in the NHL makes him a valuable addition to our organization,” Brunette said. “Having worked closely with him on an NHL bench before, I’ve been fortunate enough to see his leadership qualities firsthand and know he will develop strong connections and relationships with our players and staff. I’m excited to reunite with him here in Nashville and see him become a big asset for our team.”
One of Lambert’s primary roles on the staff was guiding the Predators’ power play, which finished 27th last season with a 17.6 percent success rate.
Brunette, who has an offensive-minded background, is likely to spend plenty of time focusing on improving the team’s man advantage.
MacKenzie, meanwhile, has more of a gritty, defensive-minded background and will likely work extensively with the Predators’ penalty-killing unit. A 5-11, 177-pound center who spent 16 years in the NHL (2001-2019), MacKenzie posted eight straight seasons with at least 120 hits from 2010-18, and his 1,454 hits during that stretch were 10th-most among NHL skaters.
An established leader as a player, MacKenzie captained the Panthers from 2016-18 and served as an alternate captain from 2014-16.
The Sudbury, Ontario, native has more ties to the Predators than just his relationship to Brunette.
During the six seasons MacKenzie played for Columbus, he had Predators assistant coach Todd Richards as his head coach for three seasons (2011-14); had Predators assistant coach Dan Hinote as his assistant coach for four seasons (2010-14); and teamed with Predators forward Ryan Johansen for three seasons (2011-14).
The hiring of MacKenzie fills the Predators’ coaching staff, meaning that Milwaukee Admirals head coach Karl Taylor — one of three finalists in the search to replace Hynes — will not be added to the Nashville bench.
In four years at Milwaukee, Taylor has led the Admirals to a record of 157-90-40.
All of the NHL’s head-coaching jobs are currently filled, which would seem to indicate Taylor will either return to Milwaukee as head coach or look for an assistant NHL job elsewhere.