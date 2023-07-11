Two games into the most important playoff series of his young career, Predators prospect goalie Yaroslav Askarov found himself in an unusual position: on the bench.
Nashville’s first-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft — as the 11th overall pick — had been replaced in the lineup after the Milwaukee Admirals lost the first two games of the American Hockey League’s Western Conference Finals.
Askarov had surrendered a combined eight goals on 63 shots in the first two games of the series, both losses, and coach Karl Taylor chose to go with Devin Cooley for the final four games. Milwaukee lost the series 4-2 to Coachella Valley.
But the Predators aren’t overly concerned about the way the season ended for Askarov, who is Nashville’s top-ranked prospect per NHL.com, the second-ranked prospect per The Athletic.
The two main reasons? First, Askarov was just 20 years old during the 2022-23 season, competing mainly against older players in a level just below the NHL. Second, Askarov had played sparsely while in Russia the previous three seasons, meaning the 60 games he logged last year — combining the regular season and playoffs — represented a massive physical challenge.
“He played a lot of minutes for us,” said Scott Nichol, the Predators’ assistant general manager and director of personnel. “He had a lot of long travels, back-to-back games, and he hasn’t had that before.
“I don’t know how many young starting goaltenders play every game in the playoffs, and it was [also] a little bit of the circumstance in the playoffs. [Coachella Valley] can shoot the puck well, and it seemed like they had a lot of confidence coming down on Yaro. So we needed a little bit of a jolt in our lineup with our goaltending just to show to our team.
“So it wasn’t because of his good play or bad play. He played a lot. I’m excited for him to come back. I’m excited for you guys to see him at training camp. He played very well. He could have been playing as an over-age in junior last year. He logged a lot of hard minutes in a pretty tough league.”
In his first professional season after coming over from Russia, Askarov went 26-16-5 over 48 regular-season appearances, with a 2.69 goals-against average and .911 save percentage for Milwaukee.
Those goals-against and save percentage numbers put Askarov in the middle of the AHL pack overall. But when it came to goalies who played at least as many minutes as Askarov did during the regular season (2,851), only one AHL goalie had a better goals-against average and save percentage.
In addition, Askarov’s goals-against average ranked first among AHL rookies who played as many minutes as he did, and his save percentage was second among AHL rookies who played as many minutes as he did.
The pattern was similar in the playoffs, where Askarov’s numbers — a 6-6 record, 2.70 goals-against average and .903 save percentage — were fairly average. But compared to goalies who played as much as he did, and compared to other AHL rookie goalies, he fared much better.
“I think he had an absolutely fantastic year,” Nichol said. “I was a little nervous going into our [2022-23 season] with kind of two inexperienced goalies, with Devin Cooley and Yaro, and I thought Yaro was absolutely fantastic. It’s his practice habits, [adjusting to] the North American way of doing things. … I thought when we had those 15 call-ups toward the end of the year, he really helped us get into playoffs.”
With Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen both under contract for the Predators, Askarov is likely to return to Milwaukee for the 2023-24 season.
There’s a good chance he’ll see even more AHL games with the Admirals this season, as he gets groomed for an eventual starter’s workload on the NHL level. The Predators signed veteran goalie Troy Grosenick, 33, to help serve as a mentor for Askarov.
Predators General Manager Barry Trotz put the end of Askarov’s first season in perspective by noting that former Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne — perhaps the greatest player in franchise history — was also pulled from a couple of playoff games during his first season in the AHL.
Rinne was 23 years old at the time.
“[Askarov] was the youngest goaltender, really, in the American Hockey League, and he was playing in the conference finals,” Trotz said. “He’s never played that many games, and meaningful games, too. He just ran out of gas.
“[But] I remember when Pekka Rinne was in a Calder Cup Final and he got pulled. He didn’t finish. He turned out okay. There’s a statue outside [of Rinne]. I’m not too worried.”