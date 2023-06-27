R5CG0925.jpg

Filip Forsberg

 Casey Gower/Nashville Post

The Predators will open their first season under new coach Andrew Brunette on Oct. 10, when the team plays at the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Nashville’s home opener will be Oct. 12 against Seattle.

The Predators, who missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years last season, released their full 82-game, regular season schedule for 2023-24 on Tuesday.

Here are some highlights:

  • The team’s busiest month will be December when the Predators will play 15 games in 30 days — seven home and eight away. The schedule that month will include a pair of home games book-ending Christmas, Dec. 23 against Dallas and Dec. 27 against Carolina.
  • Nashville will face Florida, where Brunette served as interim head coach during the 2021-22 season, twice this season — at home on Jan. 22 and away on March 21.
  • A number of players traded away by the Predators over the past few months will make initial returns to Bridgestone Arena. Edmonton defenseman Mattias Ekholm is first (Oct. 17), followed by Colorado center Ryan Johansen (Nov. 20), Pittsburgh forward Mikael Granlund (Nov. 28), Tampa Bay forward Tanner Jeannot (Dec. 7) and Winnipeg forward Nino Niederreiter (April 19).
  • The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights will visit Nashville on March 26.
  • The Predators will play a season-high eight home games in November.
  • The Predators will play nine sets of back-to-back games, including five sets of back-to-back contests on the road.
  • The Predators will play 12 Saturday home games, including five at earlier starts: Nov. 18 vs. Chicago (1 p.m.); Dec. 2 vs. the New York Rangers (3:30 pm.); Dec. 23 vs. Dallas (2 p.m.); March 2 vs. Colorado (5 p.m.); and March 23 vs. Detroit (4 p.m.).
  • The Predators will have two five-game road trips, Oct. 31-Nov. 9 against Vancouver, Seattle, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg; and Feb. 17-25 against St. Louis, Vegas, Los Angeles, San Jose and Anaheim.
  • The team will have two five-game homestands, Nov. 11-22 against Arizona, Anaheim, Chicago, Colorado and Calgary; and Feb. 27-March 7 against Ottawa, Minnesota, Colorado, Montreal and Buffalo.
Here’s the full schedule:

DATE   TIME (all CT)   OPPONENT

Oct. 10   4:30 p.m.   at Tampa Bay

Oct. 12   7 p.m.   Seattle

Oct. 14   6 p.m.   at Boston

Oct. 17   7 p.m.   Edmonton

Oct. 19   6 p.m.   at NY Rangers

Oct. 21   7 p.m.   San Jose

Oct. 24   8:15 p.m.   Vancouver

Oct. 28   6 p.m.   Toronto

Oct. 31   9 p.m.   at Vancouver

Nov. 2   9 p.m.   at Seattle

Nov. 4   2 p.m.   at Edmonton

Nov. 7   8 p.m.   at Calgary

Nov. 9   7 p.m.   at Winnipeg

Nov. 11   7 p.m.   Arizona

Nov. 14   7 p.m.   Anaheim

Nov. 18   1 p.m.   Chicago

Nov. 20   7 p.m.   Colorado

Nov. 22   8 p.m.   Calgary

Nov. 24   2 p.m.   at St. Louis

Nov. 26   7 p.m.   Winnipeg

Nov. 28   7 p.m.   Pittsburgh

Nov. 30   7 p.m.   Minnesota

Dec. 2   3:30 p.m.   NY Rangers

Dec. 3   6 p.m.   at Buffalo

Dec. 5   7:30 p.m.   at Chicago

Dec. 7   7 p.m.   Tampa Bay

Dec. 9   6 p.m.   at Toronto

Dec. 10   6 p.m.   at Montreal

Dec. 12   7 p.m.   Philadelphia

Dec. 15   6 p.m.   at Carolina

Dec. 16   7 p.m.   Washington

Dec. 19   7 p.m.   Vancouver

Dec. 21   6 p.m.   at Philadelphia

Dec. 23   2 p.m.   Dallas

Dec. 27   7 p.m.   Carolina

Dec. 29   6 p.m.   at Detroit

Dec. 30   6 p.m.   at Washington

Jan. 2   7 p.m.   Chicago

Jan. 4   7 p.m.   Calgary

Jan. 6   7 p.m.   at Dallas

Jan. 9   7 p.m.   Anaheim

Jan. 12   7 p.m.   at Dallas

Jan. 13   7 p.m.   NY Islanders

Jan. 15   9 p.m.   at Vegas

Jan. 18   8:30 p.m.   at Los Angeles

Jan. 20   2 p.m.   at Arizona

Jan. 22   7 p.m.   Florida

Jan. 25   7 p.m.   at Minnesota

Jan. 27   3 p.m.   at Edmonton

Jan. 29   6 p.m.   at Ottawa

Jan. 31   6:30 p.m.   Los Angeles

Feb. 10   7 p.m.   Arizona

Feb. 13   7 p.m.   New Jersey

Feb. 15   8 p.m.   Dallas

Feb. 17   4 p.m.   at St. Louis

Feb. 20   9 p.m.   at Vegas

Feb. 22   9:30 p.m.   at Los Angeles

Feb. 24   9 p.m.   at San Jose

Feb. 25   7 p.m.   at Anaheim

Feb. 27   7 p.m.   Ottawa

Feb. 29   7 p.m.   Minnesota

March 2   5 p.m.   Colorado

March 5   7 p.m.   Montreal

March 7   7 p.m.   Buffalo

March 9   11:30 a.m.   at Columbus

March 10   2:30 p.m.   at Minnesota

March 13   6:30 p.m.   at Winnipeg

March 16   9 p.m.   at Seattle

March 19   7 p.m.   San Jose

March 21   6 p.m.   at Florida

March 23   4 p.m.   Detroit

March 26   7 p.m.   Vegas

March 28   9 p.m.   at Arizona

March 30   5 p.m.   at Colorado

April 2   7 p.m.   Boston

April 4   7 p.m.   St. Louis

April 6   6:30 p.m.   at NY Islanders

April 7   6 p.m.   at New Jersey

April 9   7 p.m.   Winnipeg

April 12   7:30 p.m.   at Chicago

April 13   7 p.m.   Columbus

April 15   6 p.m.   at Pittsburgh