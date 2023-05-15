In the latest episode of It's All Your Fault, AP-Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talks to Nashville Predators European scout Janne Kekäläinen about the NHL Draft, the art of picking in the middle of the first round and the pride of watching a drafted player make an impact at the NHL level. We also discuss the Milwaukee Admirals's Calder Cup Playoff series with the Texas Stars and whether the Preds could have a shot at Russian phenom Matvei Michkov.
