In the latest episode of The Gold Standard, Michael Gallagher and Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators.
- Preds miss playoffs
- Failing in big moments
- Defining the 2022-23 season in real time
- Eeli Tolvanen turning point?
- Two things are true about John Hynes
- Dealt tough hand ... but facts are facts
- Juuse Saros Vezina candidacy
- Boston's elite-ness
- Best Stanley Cup match-up
- Most interesting first round series
