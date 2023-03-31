Michael Gallagher and Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey in the latest episode of The Gold Standard.
On the episode:
- Tragedy strikes Nashville
- Predators don't stick to sports
- Be proud of this organization
- The formula against Boston
- Ruining the Bruins historic run?
- John Hynes saving his job?
- Upcoming schedule offers a chance
- Is this the last last gasp?
- Pekka Rinne's statue
- Ignore the trolls
- A Name Champion is crowned (or named)
