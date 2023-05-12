In the latest episode of The Gold Standard, Michael Gallagher and Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators.
- NHL lottery gift to Chicago
- Why lottery if FUBAR?
- Was it rigged?
- Why Chicago shouldn't have the pick
- History of NHL taking draft picks
- AHL playoff win for Milwaukee
- What it means for prospects, Karl Taylor?
- NHL Draft primer
- Where to attack blue line in draft?
- Who could fall to No. 15?
- Who to trade up for?
- Strategy around first two rounds
The Gold Standard is brought to you by Jasper's on West End.
Find the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or below: