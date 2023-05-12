In the latest episode of The Gold Standard, Michael Gallagher and Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators.

  • NHL lottery gift to Chicago
  • Why lottery if FUBAR?
  • Was it rigged?
  • Why Chicago shouldn't have the pick
  • History of NHL taking draft picks
  • AHL playoff win for Milwaukee
  • What it means for prospects, Karl Taylor?
  • NHL Draft primer
  • Where to attack blue line in draft?
  • Who could fall to No. 15?
  • Who to trade up for?
  • Strategy around first two rounds

The Gold Standard is brought to you by Jasper's on West End.

Find the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or below: