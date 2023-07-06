Patric Hornqvist scored more than 100 goals for the Predators during his tenure in Nashville.
He also scored one of the most devastating goals against the Predators in franchise history.
The hard-nosed, hard-working forward announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday, according to the Swedish newspaper Sportbladet, bringing an end to a decorated career that seemed unlikely at its inception.
Nashville made Hornqvist the 230th and final overall pick of the 2005 NHL Draft, but he surprised everyone, playing 901 NHL games over 15 years. Hornqvist, 36, totaled 540 points (264 goals, 276 assists) during that time, winning the Stanley Cup twice with the Penguins — once against Nashville.
His 264 goals are tied with Nicklas Lidstrom, Thomas Steen and Kent Nilsson for 10th-most in NHL history by a Swedish-born player.
Hornqvist suffered multiple concussions because of his fearless work around opposing goalies. The two concussions he sustained last season playing for Florida limited him to 22 games and led to his decision to retire.
“Hockey has been a huge part of life ever since I was a kid, so of course it's a difficult decision to make, but I have my injury history and don't want to risk anything in the future,” Hornqvist told Sportbladet, per a Swedish-to-English translation. “That's why I've finished playing.
“It will be a big change, but it feels good now. I'm looking forward to the rest of my life.”
Hornqvist spent the first six years of his NHL career in Nashville, topping the 20-goal mark in four of those seasons and becoming the fourth Predators player ever to score 30 goals in the 2009-10 season. He played 363 games in Nashville, collecting 216 points (106 goals, 110 assists).
Hornqvist and Nick Spaling were traded by the Predators for forward James Neal during the 2014 offseason. But nearly a decade later, Hornqvist still ranks 11th in Nashville history in career goals, tied for ninth in power-play goals (35), tied for seventh in game-winning goals (23) and eighth in shots (1,159).
Nashville fans will never forget the crushing goal Hornqvist scored against the Predators during the 2016-17 Stanley Cup Final.
With Game 6 of the series tied 0-0 and just 1:35 remaining in the third period, Hornqvist banked in the rebound of a Justin Schultz shot, knocking the puck off the back of Predators goalie Pekka Rinne for the series-deciding score.
Seconds later, Pittsburgh won the game 2-0 and the series 4-2. It meant a second straight Cup for Hornqvist and the Penguins.
"That's what you dream about when you go to bed, or what you think about when you go to bed," Hornqvist said afterward. "You're wishing to score one of those goals that end up being the game-winner. That's the one."
Hornqvist spent his final three years with the Panthers, but didn’t play this season after suffering his second concussion last December.
“When I look back, it's fantastic to think that I have, for example, two Stanley Cup rings on my [resume], and a World Cup gold medal, and that I was actually involved and contributed to those victories,” Hornqvist told Sportbladet. “I could never have dreamed of that.”